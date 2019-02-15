COVER Feature: An issue of trusts

Ruth Gilbert considers how the new Statutory Instrument affects financial advisers

Bereaved families dealing with the loss of a loved one have had a see-saw of ups and downs as regards costs, admin and payouts when dealing with the aftermath of a death in recent years.

But apart from helping to identify life insurance shortfalls, the relevance for financial advisers of this long list so far has been not much more than background awareness:

Rising funeral costs, cuts in bereavement benefits, and tussles over pensions or benefits payout rights (or non-rights) for bereaved co-habitants; or more positively, the now bedded-in TellUsOnce deaths notification process for government departments and the recently promised simplification of estate value reporting processes, along with improvements in life insurer trusts and payout processes.

But this time, the looming threat of scaled probate fees in England and Wales portend more direct relevance to financial advisers in how to advise clients.

Whilst the near tripling of fees for death certificates from £4 to £11 taking effect this weekend (again in England and Wales) will barely cause a ripple, a couple of eye-grabbing headlines about the probate fees have been alarming.

So what's the fuss been about?

How the charges stack up

If the Order is rubber-stamped in the House of Commons, from April the fees payable before access to property held in estates in England and Wales will be very different from before and from Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Comparing the countries, here's how it will work from April:

Fees Threshold Cost of crossing band Northern Ireland £249 £10,000 £249 Scotland £261 £50,000 £261 £522 £250,000 £261 England and Wales £250 £50,000 £250 £750 £300,000 £500 £2,500 £500,000 £1,750 £4,000 £1,000,000 £1,500 £5,000 £1,600,000 £1,000 £6,000 £2,000,000 £1,000

Currently in England and Wales, it's just £215 (£155 if using a solicitor), for all estates over £5,000. (And going in the other direction, Scotland's fees will actually be slightly lower from April.)

Controversial background

The charitable sector has estimated that the new charges will eat into residual legacies they depend on from wills to the tune of £10m, meaning funds meant for them would be diverted to contribute nearly 7% of the estimated £145m expected to be raised to cover not just probate costs, but the wider work of the courts and tribunals system. But that's not what has caused the most uproar.

The biggest complaint is that the proposed changes are unlawful. A wide range of legal groups have pointed out that this goes well beyond covering costs of the service being paid for and into the realms of broader tax raising which isn't supposed to be done via the more low key Statutory Instrument process.

In December, even the Joint Committee on Statutory Instruments concluded it to be doubtful whether this tactic is within the Minister's power and that it is an unexpected use of the power. Similarly it was described in the House of Lords as "a stealth tax and, therefore, a misuse of the fee-levying power".

Nonetheless, as it's not done for the House of Lords to block Statutory Instruments, the draft Order was able to go back to the House of Commons Delegated Legislation Committee of MPs where it passed by nine votes to eight.

From headlines to reality

Some of you will have noticed a couple of articles out recently whose headlines sounded a bit drastic. "Fury over 'sneaky' £6,000 death tax set to hit almost 300,000 families" screeched one publication.

Another warned of a looming claims bill for advisers not using trusts.

Well, actually it's only about 2,500 families set to be hit by the £6,000 fee. On the other hand, more than 10 times that number will no longer have to pay anything.

Risks to clients' families

Two good points have been made in the context of life insurance, the first being the obvious one that these fees add another reason to ensure single life policies are put under trust. From a financial penalty point of view, these fees create a bigger reason to act than inheritance tax for a larger number of people. This is because most policies are there to protect the bereaved partner, a majority of whom won't be liable to inheritance tax.

But for the probate fees there are no "reliefs" for married couples or other escapes, other than having total net assets below £50,000 or having absolutely everything that otherwise might need probate to claim held in joint names. So it only takes a holding of premium bonds by the deceased worth more than £5,000 to trigger the need for probate, but the whole value of their share of everything will dictate the fee.

As you can see from the table, the cost of omitting to get a £250,000 policy out of the estate, will very often incur no inheritance tax charge, especially for married couples, there's scope to catapult up the probate fees table across a couple of bands at a cost of up to £2,250.

Also Rachel Griffin of Quilter has previously pointed out, the fees may add additional difficulty to cash-poor families trying to access their loved one's policy proceeds or other property. It means it's more important than ever that trust cases be set up to ensure a surviving trustee will be in place so the policy can pay out without waiting for probate. (Or in Guardian's case, that Payout Planner has been selected.)

Claims risks to advisers

Clearly the above adds to the onus on advisers to take reasonable steps to explain to clients why their policy should go under trust AND with at least one trustee appointed, probably their partner, assuming they are the beneficiary (although it can be tricky on divorce, depending on the trust terms).

Whether in reality, omission to do this might lead to legal claims against advisers is a matter of speculation. Where the advice has been shown to be given, and forms supplied and guidance offered for completion, obviously the majority of clients who will still not act on the advice cannot be expected to give a rise to a cause for claim against the adviser. And in practice, the omission to get policies under trust seems not to have given visibility of much in the way of claims against advisers. Although, ironically, a more high profile case recently got an adviser into trouble due to getting a trust set up, but not ensuring the trustee understood their responsibilities to fair apportionment amongst beneficiaries.

This new development does put more emphasis on the whole area though, and could bring more awareness of what should have happened and greater numbers of people caught out, which could increase the chances of claims.

In any event, as Neil Liversidge suggests, the change should at least have advisers considering a communication to the appropriate part of their back book. Hopefully a good reason to get in touch for a review anyway, if that might be overdue.

But whilst there's now the risk of inadvertently letting a £2,500 fee hit an estate, those which incur inheritance tax will quickly exceed that sum. And the much bigger risk for unmarried couples is that they are amongst the worst for not having a will and so risk the surviving partner not even being able to receive the policy proceeds at all. Regardless of professional indemnity cover, that looks like the big risk policy set up has to avoid.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk