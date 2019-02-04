The importance of an early cancer diagnosis

Chief medical officer of The Exeter explores screening, diagnosis and prevention on World Cancer Day

Today (4 February) marks World Cancer Day, an initiative designed to increase general awareness and raise funds for research into prevention, treatment and cure of this disease.

Whilst science has advanced and deaths from cancer continue to decline, it still remains one of the biggest killers in the UK. However, we know cancer is also a global challenge, and, in 2018, 18 million people worldwide were diagnosed with cancer. In the UK alone, more than 360,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year - that's nearly 990 people every day [1].

Due to cultural changes and medical advancements, cancer is becoming seemingly more prevalent, in part because illnesses that were previously life threatening are able to be prevented completely or have become more treatable. Education on the symptoms of cancer has also helped with early diagnosis as it is estimated that one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

Cancer screening

It is well accepted that screening saves lives, but in the UK we only currently screen for three cancers; bowel, breast and cervical. Screening identifies at most 10% of total cancers due to a combination of the type of cancers and the age groups offered screening. For example, in the UK we screen for bowel cancer at 50, and for cervical cancer at 25, but what about people who don't fit into these age brackets?

Unsurprisingly, the take-up rate on cancer screening is only 50-60% of the population in bowel and breast cancer for example, leaving 40% of us exposed. When you combine the age of the people eligible to be tested, with take-up rate, plus sensitivity of screening, this leaves only 10% of cancers being identified by the screening process.

Diagnosis with symptoms

The remaining 90% of those left over will develop a cancer symptom, such as a seizure resulting from a brain tumour or a lump resulting in breast cancer and will consult their GP. Currently, 20% of these patients with symptoms from their cancer present with an emergency complication of their disease, such as haemorrhage.

In the UK, although £1bn is spent by the NHS on cancer diagnosis each year, there is still a relative unwillingness to test for cancer in comparison to other EU counterparts, perhaps due to expectations of benign results. This can be seen positively, the UK has probably the best record of the GP diagnosing when a symptom is not cancer! Most people go to their GP to discuss a symptom they have and from there it's up to the GP to inform the patient. As such, it's vital for individuals to visit their GP if they think they are experiencing symptoms.

The NHS has a policy of providing a specialist referral within two weeks, if the GP considers the risk of cancer to be above 3%.

Currently, there are more than two million two-week referral appointments made each year in the UK. The idea is that a specialist can decide the next steps for each individual case faster, resulting in a more efficient diagnosis.

Historically, there are some cancers that are more difficult to diagnose than others. I've worked on research mapping out the symptoms that a GP is most likely to see in their surgery and which cancers they relate to. This research has now been included within National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance NG12, which makes recommendations of which symptoms warrant rapid investigation.

Cancer is much easier to diagnose when there is a single symptom directly related to the type of cancer it's likely to be, in comparison to a single symptom that could be a variety of cancers.

With this in mind, I've been working with the NHS in the setting up of a number of Multi-Disciplinary Diagnostic Centres (MDDCs) where it's possible to send a patient who has a general symptom, for example loss of weight or stomach pain, to have a number of different tests carried out all in one visit to speed up diagnosis. This is particularly important in cases such as pancreatic cancer, which is notoriously difficult to diagnose due to its similar symptoms to various other cancers, meaning long diagnostic pathways for patients.

There are future possibilities to a traditional diagnosis from a GP. These can vary from harnessing data using complex diagnostic algorithms on existing healthcare data to testing for cell-free DNA in the blood. For example, if you have lung cancer, DNA can break off and permeate the blood, which can then be identified by sophisticated techniques. That said, this research is in its infancy and it is likely to be another 10 years before it is available for mainstream use.

Prevention: better than cure?

Something that cannot be ignored, however, is the importance of cancer prevention. Indeed, there are obvious habits we know are harmful to our health and are a direct cause of cancer, such as smoking (which causes about 29% of current cancers) and excessive alcohol consumption (4%).

Something that is often overlooked is obesity (3% and increasing) and its connection to cancer. It's well known obesity is connected to diabetes, but it's also linked to breast and colon cancer. In fact, it's estimated that 20% of cancer patients have diabetes[2].

Staging is also vital in managing cancer. It is generally accepted that stages 1 and 2 are the most treatable, whilst stages 3 and 4 could are most likely to shorten life. Currently, the NHS' national aim is to diagnose 75% of cases at stage 1; at present, this figure stands at 63%. We are only going to achieve this by earlier diagnosis, with a higher chance of survival. Treatment also tends to be less aggressive for the patient.

Early diagnosis is valuable for multiple reasons, including the likelihood of successful outcomes, but it is also important for future planning. With the chances of a cancer diagnosis higher than ever before, it's only sensible that people make sure they are prepared for the worst.

It is startling that nearly two-thirds (65%) of cancer sufferers do not have a single protection product in place, according to The Exeter's ‘An Unhealthy Situation' report. This surveyed 2,000 people across the UK. We are often reluctant to consider the ‘what if' for such unwanted circumstances, which has led to a culture of reactiveness, relying on last minute plans should the worst happen. Early diagnosis allows for more time to plan to protect the financial future of those left behind in these unfortunate circumstances.

Although awareness about diseases such as cancer shouldn't be confined to just one day out of 365, events like World Cancer Day are a great opportunity for advisers to kickstart what can often be a difficult conversation with clients who may not have protection in place. Awareness initiatives help to raise the public's agenda, making it a good time to proactively schedule in these conversations and protect against these very real risks.

Although survival rates are improving, we still have a way to go to compete with the rest of Europe. This is partly due to our relative unwillingness to test for cancer, but it is encouraging that an increasing amount of people are benefiting from the two-week specialist referral scheme.

The end result of a combination of increasing GP activity around cancer, public awareness campaigns, decreasing diagnosis times, the improvement of cancer stage at diagnosis and the fact that the number of emergency admissions from cancer is dropping means we are beginning to win the cancer war - but it's a long way to go.

If in doubt, check it out. The only answer to receiving an early diagnosis is encouraging people to take action and visit their GP.

Willie Hamilton is chief medical officer of The Exeter

