Macmillan Cancer Support: How insurers can help

Macmillan's Alasdair Watts lays out the financial impact of cancer and what the industry can do to make the journey easier

Being diagnosed with cancer is often sudden, usually unexpected and always life-changing. As well as physical and emotional impact, it can also affect the more practical aspects of a person's life, including their finances.

According to Macmillan research, around 83% of people diagnosed with cancer experience a financial impact, and these people are on average £570 a month worse off. This is often caused by a combination of reduced income, as many people need to stop working during treatment, as well as increased costs because of the disease. These could be anything from the costs associated with attending hospital appointments, such as parking or transport, additional childcare costs, and spiralling household bills.

Around 45% of people with cancer are taken aback by the extent of this financial impact so its really important that the financial services industry takes this context into account when working with customers who have cancer.

The role of advisers

Clear communication is key. When recommending products, financial advisers should make customers fully aware of exactly what cover a policy provides, as the terms and conditions can vary significantly between providers. For example, recent changes in the industry have seen the re-classification of certain types and stages of cancer as ‘non-critical', and therefore not covered by most critical illness policies, and in addition many customers are not clear on the difference between ‘critical illness cover' and ‘terminal illness benefit'.

A misunderstanding about what a policy covers can lead to confusion or frustration when making a claim, which adds extra anxiety at an already difficult time.

Financial advisers could also provide more support for customers with cancer when they are making an insurance claim. When they are already dealing with the challenges of having cancer, customers can find the claims process difficult, especially if there is any type of dispute, or clarification required. This is one of the key areas of support Macmillan provides but financial advisers can also help with this.

Processing claims and signposting

The most significant area to consider is around reducing the time it takes to process a claim. The processing time for a critical illness claim varies across the sector, but 60 days is not uncommon, and during this time people with cancer may become more unwell and experience increased financial difficulties, as well as unnecessary worry about their financial situation.

Most of this time is taken up by the insurer waiting to receive the necessary medical evidence from the patient's consultant, so Macmillan are exploring other ways of providing this evidence more quickly. For example, the evidence could be provided by the patient's cancer nurse specialist, or even the patient themselves and then verified by a nurse or the consultant's office. We have already tested this process for certain cancer types with Aviva, and this has been successful in significantly reducing claims processing times.

In addition, there can be misunderstanding about what evidence is required, especially around the precise details of a diagnosis, and its impact on life expectancy. This can be particularly challenging with terminal illness claims, as it may be impossible to say how long a patient's life expectancy is. As you can imagine, receiving a terminal diagnosis is a very distressing time for anybody, so disputes and anxiety over insurance claims are last thing a person needs.

Finally, challenges can also arise from the insurance and medical sectors using different language and terminology. Closer working together to bridge this gap and reconcile the differences would be extremely valuable.

By working with insurers like Scottish Widows, Macmillan can ensure that customers' support needs in relation to insurance are identified and met.

Staff training plays a crucial role in this and Macmillan has developed a training package which covers: cancer awareness; the financial impact of cancer; and Macmillan services and how to access them. In addition, a two-way referral process has been implemented to ensure that people affected by cancer can be directed towards the help available from Macmillan. By ensuring that insurers have a deep understanding of the services Macmillan provides, and implementing a direct referral process, support for customers can be greatly enhanced.

Duty of care

The key issues for the insurance sector are: improving access to appropriate and affordable insurance, and ensuring that the claims process does not result in financial and non-financial harm to customers.

In a financial services context, the underlying potential vulnerability posed by a cancer diagnosis means that there is an increased risk of wider emotional and psychological harm, whether through the stress of financial difficulty, feeling or being discriminated against, or the general distress caused by a difficult interaction and inadequate responses to a disclosure of cancer.

We believe that all financial services providers should have a duty of care to ensure that they take a pre-emptive approach in their dealings with customers, prioritising their overall best interests in order to remove or reduce the risk that they will experience harm, financial or otherwise.

Getting support

Macmillan has more than 100 years' experience of being right there with people with cancer and their loved ones to offer emotional, physical and financial support.

We provide an extensive range of services to help people struggling with the financial impact of cancer, through our free telephone support line and our network of face to face advisors across the UK. They provide financial guidance, benefits advice, energy advice, and work support, wealth of information around coping with the financial aspects of cancer.

We also provide Macmillan grants, which are one-off payments to help people cover practical needs. To learn more, you can visit our website at www.macmillan.org.uk or call our free support line on 0808 808 0000.

Macmillan is almost entirely funded by generous support from the public and manages to help up to 6.5 million people every year to navigate all the things that cancer may throw their way.

Alasdair Watt is direct services financial programme manager, cancer support operations, at Macmillan Cancer Support