Virtual GP services: NHS vs private

As the NHS shows signs of embracing the virtual GP concept, will the burgeoning employer-provided market face a slowdown? Asks Suzanne Clarkson

Concurrent with a report from Aon in January this year that stated virtual GPs represent one of the fastest growing areas of employee benefits, a project in London to test the viability of offering a digital NHS primary care service was revealed.

Six months on and 40,000 registrations later, the NHS service is proving popular. Could this model resuscitate the beleaguered GP sector? And, if so, what's the advice to employers?

It's easy to see why, in just under a handful of years, over a quarter of employers (27%) now offer access to virtual GPs. It's something that will - or at least should - be used and valued. It tells employees that their company cares.

But of course it's not all about altruism. Less time off for appointments and speedier access to care bring obvious benefits to business in terms of reduced absence, presenteeism and insurance premiums.

These benefits are also being realised in the individual market, where virtual GP services are now offered as an add-on to some insurance contracts or form part of bespoke offers between specialist virtual GP providers and intermediaries, allowing firms to offer an added value service to clients alongside insurance products.

Whether individuals will value a privately provided service as much if and when it becomes readily available on the NHS remains to be seen. In the past six months the common problem of having to book two weeks in advance to see a high-street GP for anything that isn't an ‘emergency' has become a thing of the past: for those in London, at least, who have registered with GP at Hand, the NHS' new virtual service powered by artificial intelligence medical specialist Babylon.

Public sector objectives

Babylon took over two GP practices and added its technology to run them across a handful of London boroughs, primarily via video consultation although physical services are also available if required from six offices across London. Individuals have to de-register from their current GP in order to sign up.

The ultimate goal is equality of access to quality, safe and efficient healthcare for all - regardless of wealth. Sound familiar? It should, considering this is exactly the foundation upon which the NHS was founded in 1948.

GP at Hand brings to this mix the extra dimension of personalisation, something that Lord Ara Darzi introduced as a key standard of care in his 2008 review of the NHS.

As a direct result of this review, the income of hospitals and GPs now depend on how much they improve their patients' health according to the key standards. Personalised care plans were also promised to people with long-term health conditions such as asthma or diabetes.

Although well-intentioned, this was a case of asking more of an already overloaded system and infrastructure.

Why disruption is needed

Countless healthcare and social care professionals have fought tooth and nail to support and sustain our most-beloved institution, with the support - in the main - of the UK general public.

In the infamous words of its founder Aneurin Bevan: "It will last as long as there are folk left with the faith to fight for it". But the challenge has slowly become mountainous and increasingly unscalable thanks to a much bigger, older population and more lifestyle-related health and wellbeing issues than ever before.

Societal needs have grown exponentially in comparison to NHS capacity. Whether digital solutions represent the lifeline the NHS needs remains to be seen.

Dr Umang Patel, clinical director at Babylon Health, says there are no quick fixes: "We're standing on the shoulders of giants," he comments.

"We didn't set out with sign-up targets for the new service in London. The idea is to assess the data: to assess the value of digital. And, first and foremost, to take counsel from senior people in the medical profession. We wanted to see if we could achieve the same levels of quality as an NHS practice, using metrics of safety, efficiency and personalisation.

"We're humble enough to know that this is about trying our best."