Disease of the month: Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition causing pain all over the body and although anyone can develop the condition, it affects around seven times more women than men; writes Fergus Bescoby.

The condition typically develops between the ages of 30 and 50 but can occur in people of any age, including children and the elderly.

The word fibromyalgia means pain (algia) coming from the muscles (my) and fibrous tissues (fibro) such as tendons and ligaments. Most people with fibromyalgia also have other symptoms in addition to the pain.

The condition is therefore sometimes called fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS). It is a persistent (chronic) condition that is not a life threatening illness but can often be life changing.

It is not clear exactly how many people suffer from fibromyalgia due to the difficulty in diagnosing it, although research suggests nearly one in 20 people may be affected to some degree.

What causes fibromyalgia?

The exact cause is unknown, but it's thought to be related to abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain and changes in the way the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord and nerves) processes pain messages carried around the body.

It's also suggested that some people are more likely to develop fibromyalgia because of genes inherited from their parents.

In many cases, the condition appears to be triggered by a physically or emotionally stressful event such as an injury or infection, childbirth, emotional trauma - such as the death of a loved one - and surgery.

Diagnosing fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is usually diagnosed via a doctor's examination and identification of the typical symptoms. These include widespread pain - consistent for at least three months - involving both sides of the body, above and below the waist, including the neck, back and pelvis.

During the examination a doctor may press firmly with a thumb on various parts of the body to check for tenderness. Those without fibromyalgia won't feel any pain as a result of the pressure. Those with the condition will typically wince with pain.

The increased sensitivity to pressure can exist in just certain parts of the body, or it may be felt everywhere. This examination technique of applying pressure to tender points is, however, less common these days.

Apart from finding areas of tenderness, the examination by a doctor will usually find no other abnormality. There isn't a laboratory test to confirm the condition. That said, tests are advised in some cases to rule out other diseases that can cause similar symptoms, more of which later.

The doctor will gather information regarding the various symptoms and the effect they are having on daily life. An examination of the body will also be carried out to check for visible signs of other conditions: swollen joints, for example, may suggest arthritis rather than fibromyalgia.

Ruling out other conditions

If the doctor thinks the diagnosis may be fibromyalgia, all other conditions that could be causing the symptoms will need to be ruled out. These conditions may include:

Chronic fatigue syndrome (also known as ME) - a condition that causes long-term tiredness.

Rheumatoid arthritis - a condition that causes pain and swelling in the joints.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) - a condition of the central nervous system that affects movement and balance.

Tests to check for some of these conditions include urine and blood tests, although X-rays and other scans may also be required. If another condition is diagnosed though, it may not rule out fibromyalgia.

Criteria for diagnosing fibromyalgia

For fibromyalgia to be diagnosed, certain criteria usually have to be met. These typically include:

Severe pain in three to six different areas of the body, or milder pain in seven or more different areas.

Persistent symptoms at a similar level for at least three months.

No other reason found for the symptoms.

Diagnosing other conditions

It's also possible to have other conditions alongside the fibromyalgia, such as:

Depression.

Anxiety.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

In such cases, further tests may be required to aid diagnosis. Identifying all possible conditions will help to guide the treatment.

Symptoms

There may be periods when the symptoms fluctuate, getting better or worse, depending on factors such as:

Stress levels.

Changes in the weather.

Physical activity.

The main symptoms of fibromyalgia include the following:

Widespread pain

This may be felt throughout the body, but could be worse in particular areas, such as the back or neck. The pain is likely to be continuous, although the severity may vary at different times.

It could feel like an ache, a burning sensation or a sharp, stabbing pain.

Extreme sensitivity

Fibromyalgia can cause extreme sensitivity to pain all over the body. Even the slightest touch can be painful. Minor injuries, such as stubbing a toe, can cause unusually prolonged pain. Someone with fibromyalgia may also be sensitive to things such as smoke, certain foods and bright lights.

Stiffness

Fibromyalgia can cause stiffness. This may be most severe after being in the same position for a long period of time, for example when first waking in the morning. It can also cause the muscles to spasm.

Fatigue

Fibromyalgia can cause extreme tiredness. This can range from a mild, tired feeling to the exhaustion often experienced during a flu-like illness.

Poor sleep quality

Even after a good night's sleep someone suffering from fibromyalgia may wake up still feeling tired. This is because the condition can sometimes prevent the type of deep sleep required to properly refresh the body.

Cognitive problems ('fibro-fog')

Cognitive problems are issues related to mental processes, such as thinking and learning. Fibromyalgia may result in:

Trouble remembering and learning new things.

Problems with attention and concentration.

Slowed or confused speech.

Headaches

If fibromyalgia has caused pain and stiffness in the neck and shoulders, frequent headaches may also be present. These can vary from being mild headaches to severe migraines. They could also involve other symptoms, such as nausea.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Some people with fibromyalgia develop irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). This is a common digestive condition that causes pain and bloating in the stomach. It can also lead to constipation or diarrhoea.

Depression

In some cases, having the condition can lead to depression due to low levels of certain hormones.

Other symptoms include the following:

Dizziness and clumsiness.

Feeling too hot or too cold.

Restless legs syndrome (an overwhelming urge to move the legs).

Tingling, numbness, prickling or burning sensations in the hands.

In women, unusually painful periods.

Treatment

Although there's currently no cure for fibromyalgia, there are treatments to help relieve some of the symptoms and make the condition easier to manage. Treatment tends to be a combination of:

Medication - such as antidepressants and painkillers.

Talking therapies - such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and counselling.

Lifestyle changes - such as exercise programmes and relaxation techniques.

Exercise in particular is associated with a number of important benefits for people with fibromyalgia, including helping to reduce pain.

Several different healthcare professionals may also be involved, such as:

A rheumatologist - a specialist in conditions that affect muscles and joints.

A neurologist - a specialist in conditions of the central nervous system.

A psychologist - a specialist in mental health and psychological treatments.

As outlined in this article, fibromyalgia has numerous symptoms.

This means that no single treatment will work and things that work for some people won't necessarily work for others.

A combination of treatments may be required and this will normally consist of medication and lifestyle changes.

Fergus Bescoby is Distribution and Marketing Underwriting Manager, VitalityLife

