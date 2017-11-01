Life policies in trust: Why new govt rules are adding complexity

The obscure new beneficiary registration trap for life policy trusts adds yet another layer of complexity, writes Ruth Gilbert

The old lack of trusts chestnut

In theory, trusts are a great solution to ensuring life cover claims aren't held up in probate on single life cases.

For a few, they can also avoid the taxman taking a slice of inheritance tax off the proceeds. But in practice, it's just too hard a sell to get them done.

We already know customers find trusts too confusing. The same can be said for insurer administration and marketing teams and not a few financial advisers.

So it's not surprising that the uptake of life policy trusts remains stubbornly low and appointment of trustees is even worse, despite the best efforts of the likes of Lifesearch.

Although no industry-wide figures are available, insurers making an effort to increase trust usage have previously quoted uptake rates in the range of 7% to 10%.

This was less of a problem in the days when joint policies used to be the norm.

The default position with no effort needed was that the person needing the money could immediately access the proceeds, being the surviving policyholder.

(The old practice of assignment to mortgage lenders also went a long way towards a speedier relief of the financial burden it was intended to relieve.)

Single life cases mean more claim delays

But now, single life policies are the norm, and continue to increase in popularity. The better cover of two potential pay-outs is available at surprisingly little cost and is more suited to the modern reality that you may not always be with the same person.

It's also much simpler for application processes to deal with each person separately. And different insurers may be the best option for two people with differing health.

In June, Cover reported that iPipeline had seen single life cases rise from 63% of term policies in January 2013 to 72% in March 2017.

At that rate, 2018 could easily see over 3 in 4 new life policies being set up as single life. That's great for many reasons, but enabling speed of payout isn't one of them.

Which is unfortunate not only for the grieving partner, but also for industry reputation at a time when claims performance is increasing in prominence as a competitive KPI.

Meanwhile, as these two factors increase the need for trusts, the uptake of trusts where relevant seems to steadily slide from pretty low to why do we even bother.

Protection trusts caught up in money-laundering rules

So it's a pity another brick in the wall has been added with the new beneficiary registration responsibility loaded onto the poor souls who have agreed to be a life policy trustee. Well, it would be if they ever noticed it.

The real burden is not so much the requirement to register, but to understand it.

Currently trustees and policyholders remain blissfully ignorant of the whole thing, which is probably the way it's best left.

Instead, the burden of understanding and working out what to do about it is falling on the compliance and technical teams of life insurers, financial advice firms and on financial advisors themselves when they could be doing something more useful.

Researching the new position for protection has served to show how confusing the whole thing is. The rules themselves are complex enough, but working out whether they apply to protection is even worse. Sadly, they do.

Missed chance to miss out

Protection could easily have been exempted, as it's clearly not relevant to the problem of money-laundering which the rules are designed to tackle.

Political comment had indicated a desire to avoid unnecessarily burdening ordinary family trusts at low risk of washing through the proceeds of crime.

Reading the HMRC September newsletter on the subject of trust registration, you could be forgiven for thinking that common sense and the previously expressed political sentiment had prevailed.

It says : "…trustees (or their agents) must register details of a trust with HMRC by 5 October of the year after a liability to Income Tax or Capital Gains Tax (CGT) first arises." "Oh great," you may think, "the only tax protection trusts might attract is that complicated 10 year /exit charge for inheritance tax which hardly ever applies. They must have exempted inheritance tax."

But you'd be wrong. No such exemption applies. It's as the April newsletter stated: "All trusts with a UK tax consequence will need to be registered."

Working for their convenience, not ours

So why would our public servants think it good to require people at a time of life-threatening illness or recent bereavement (the two situations where the inheritance trap can lie) to add a pointless job to their worry list? One can only assume that it was just simpler for them. The drafters of the rules that is, not the trustees - obviously. It's not that nobody asked them to do otherwise.

The easiest way for government to do its job of identifying who might benefit from money-laundering, when it comes to trusts, is to just slightly extend an existing process.

And it would entail more effort and expense to add in exceptions to the rules, to the process and to communications. To make sure HMRC gets all the tax it should do, trustees already had to register details of trusts with them when a tax charge arose.

All that's new is that, from now on, it has to be done on-line and more information will have to be given about who's involved in the trust. So now details of "the beneficiaries or the class of beneficiaries" needs to be added in.

Why does it matter?

"So what's the matter with that then, if hardly anything's changed?" you may well ask.

Well for protection, it just makes a poor situation worse if anyone tries to take the rules seriously, the chances of which, in this situation, are diminished.

The unfortunate by-product of dodging the inconvenience to the Treasury and HMRC of making an exemption for protection is that it encourages a disrespect of the law by making rules which

serve no useful purpose,

are based not on sensible grounds of public policy, but on the random accident of the timing for when a life assured becomes life-threateningly ill or the policy proceeds become payable but haven't been paid out (exacerbating the existing nonsense of the tax charge),

are very likely to be honoured only in the breach because there's no sensible way to know about them, or, if known, the process is so awkward to comply.

It places advisers and insurers in an awkward position. As some do, with the potential (but rare) inheritance tax liability that triggers the registration requirement, should they dutifully inform customers and their trustees of the new rule, bamboozling and scaring them off further?

Or as others do for the tax, is it best to just keep quiet about the whole thing, glossing over it with the usual caveats about checking with your lawyer or tax adviser - also not reassuring. Neither is satisfactory and neither is likely to encourage a higher take-up of trusts and trustees.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk