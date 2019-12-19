SPOTLIGHT: Dementia

John Downes examines the latest on Dementia - underwriting considerations and funding

At this time of year, caring for a loved one with dementia and including them in year-end festivities can put an enormous strain on the carer's health and risk a potential crisis for the person being cared for. Respite care for an individual with dementia may also be sought at this time of year; which can be laden with feelings of guilt for the carer, and may be financially challenging if non-privately funded respite care is not available.

There has been an increasing recognition of the value of carers in previous years, and also on the effects of the stress of being a carer. One positive example is where the Alzheimer's Society and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust last year launched a research trial to test tailored online cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and support specifically designed to help carers.

The stress carers face is not just a Christmas issue. The demands on those caring for someone with dementia can be enormous at any time of the year, particularly when the dementia is accompanied by behavioural disturbances or other health conditions. Progressive dementia can affect not only activities of self-care but how personal health issues are communicated, further worsening the health of those with the condition.

It's an issue about which we should all be concerned

Scale of the problem

Improved life expectancy is bitter-sweet. On the one hand, it's wonderful that - thanks to medical advances and various public health measures - we're living longer. On the other, the years lived in poorer health is increasing more than the years lived in good health, according to ONS data.

Consequently we are seeing the amount of people with dementia increasing. The NHS says there are around 850,000 people in the UK with dementia and one in 14 people over 65 will develop the condition, affecting 1 in 6 over 80. It's estimated that by 2025, the number of people with dementia in the UK will have increased to around 2 million.

The psychological and financial pressure on families of those with dementia is huge. Two thirds of the cost of dementia care is paid for by people with dementia and their families and the average weekly nursing care fees start at £697 in the North East, rising to £1,052 in the South East.

It's an issue about which we should all be concerned. And while the government's long-promised social care green paper still shows no signs of materialising, life insurers are now looking at innovative ways to help with funding of care in later life, with a view to stepping up even further when the government's position is articulated, depending on what exactly that ends up looking like.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a disease of older people, the incidence of which increases over the age of 65. It is a broad category of brain disease that causes a long-term and often gradual decrease in the ability to think and remember that is severe enough to affect the activities of daily living.

The most common dementia is Alzheimer's disease, accounting for over 50% of cases. Other causes include vascular dementia and Lewy Body dementia, which is closely associated with Parkinson's disease. People can have more than one of these conditions, at differing stages, at the same time.

Genes play an important role in whether someone will get dementia. People with certain rare mutations can be more likely to develop dementia in their 30s, 40s or 50s. In particular, a gene called APOE e4is associated with a higher risk of early onset Alzheimer's disease, potentially leading to an increased and lengthier burden of care.

The average duration of Alzheimer's from onset of symptoms to death is around 8 to 10 years (Swiss Re), during which increasing levels of care will be needed.

Causes

The causes of dementia depend on the type. In Alzheimer's, abnormal proteins damage brain cells causing the chemical connections between brain cells to be lost. In vascular dementia, narrowing or blockages in blood vessels can cause the damage or death of brain cells. Lewy Body dementia involves the development of tiny abnormal structures (Lewy Bodies) in brain cells, disrupting brain cell chemistry.

Symptoms

Although everyone will experience dementia in different ways, there are some common early symptoms that may appear some time before a diagnosis of dementia. These include:

Memory loss

Difficulty concentrating

Finding it hard to carry out familiar daily tasks, such as getting confused over the correct change when shopping

Struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word

Being confused about time and place

Mood changes

Treatment

There is currently no cure for dementia but a range of drugs are used and being developed to manage the symptoms. The drugs available today improve symptoms for some people, typically with earlier stages of the disease, but they do not change the progressive nature of the disorder. Ultimately, all patients will probably require admission to a specialist facility and eventual round the clock care.

Underwriting approach

Dementia and some of its associated conditions are covered in many serious illness policies. However, serious illness cover often expires at the age just before the first signs of dementia are likely to appear.

Recognising this, the industry has begun to look at ‘post serious illness' cover solutions for later life, including some ‘frail care' type provisions. Vitality's Dementia and Frail Care cover (DFCC) and DFCC+ was introduced to offer a greater amount of cover, in recognition of the growing social issue around funding of later life care, and provides people with added financial security and support if they receive a dementia, Alzheimer's, or Parkinson disease diagnosis, suffer a stroke or experience general frailty.

In an underwriting context, dementia is not usually a major concern, given the age at which most policies are taken out, meaning a definite diagnosis of dementia is likely to be declined.

However, there are indicators that may predict later need for frail cover. A family history of dementia diagnosis under the age of 65 would attract the underwriter's attention and require further investigation, as would a history of something like severe osteoarthritis. The underwriting outcome would depend on the type of cover being applied for, with serious illness most likely being subject to an exclusion and life cover attracting a small to moderate extra premium.

With the projected growth in dementia diagnoses, and no cure currently in sight, it does seem that the insurance industry will need to keep innovating in this space for years to come.

John Downes is underwriting & claims director of VitalityLife