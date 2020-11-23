How CI insurers pay out for less advanced cancer of the prostate
Over 50,000 diagnoses in the UK during 2018
As it's Movember, Alan Lakey investigates the types of treatment required for a claim
Prostate cancer is a disease of the older man. Latest figures indicate over 50,000 diagnoses in the UK during 2018 of which almost 75% affected those 65 or over. Diagnoses were higher than in previous years mainly due to the ‘Stephen Fry effect'. During 2018, Fry announced his positive diagnosis and used social media to encourage older men to have PSA tests. As a result diagnoses jumped by around 20% compared to 2017. The aggressiveness of prostate cancer is primarily judged by its Gleason...
More on Critical Illness
Scottish Widows: Spotlight on critical illness
Watch the full presentation
Critical illness claims falling as men put off seeing doctor
Aegon research shows
Could this be the start of a new conditions race… this time to the bottom?
Tim Lewis on AIG's recent critical illness overhaul
HSBC makes substantial improvements to its critical illness plans
Focus on quality rather than list of conditions
CIExpert: AIG product design is 'revolutionary'
Will 'delight' advisers that focus on quality