How CI insurers pay out for less advanced cancer of the prostate

As it's Movember, Alan Lakey investigates the types of treatment required for a claim

Prostate cancer is a disease of the older man. Latest figures indicate over 50,000 diagnoses in the UK during 2018 of which almost 75% affected those 65 or over. Diagnoses were higher than in previous years mainly due to the ‘Stephen Fry effect'. During 2018, Fry announced his positive diagnosis and used social media to encourage older men to have PSA tests. As a result diagnoses jumped by around 20% compared to 2017. The aggressiveness of prostate cancer is primarily judged by its Gleason...