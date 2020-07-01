Xafinity
Products: An innovation revolution
The past few years have seen calls for product innovation in corporate markets. Unfortunately, none of these new developments have really taken off. Stuart Shaw calls for a different approach.
Pension tax changes and group life policies - a problem?
A change in pension tax rules could land some with group life policies with hefty bills. But, as Nick Rumble finds, there are solutions.
The grey time bomb
PMI for pensioners is a growing corporate problem. Kim Strugnell examines the options.
Market views: Growing importance of group business?
With providers and the government taking a greater interest in health provision through the workplace, should IFAs become more active in the health and welfare of those individuals in their group business?