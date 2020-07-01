William Russell Ltd
Major smoking-related condition numbers fall massively
Claims numbers for major smoking-related conditions have fallen massively in the last three years, an iPMI specialist provider has reported.
William Russell revamps IPMI plans for 2013
International insurance provider William Russell has released a redefined Global Health plan range for 2013, focussing on wellbeing.
International expat insurance provider improves claims process
International expatriate insurance provider William Russell has improved its out-patient claims procedure in Hong Kong.
William Russell extends UAE iPMI support
International expatriate insurance providers William Russell has launched a website dedicated to clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Expat insurance provider launches optional dental
Expat insurance provider William Russell has launched optional dental benefit plans for businesses.
William Russell launches new-look website
William Russell has announced a major rebrand and launched a new website.
The majority of expats risk life overseas without protection cover
Nearly two-thirds of expatriates are taking the risk of not having any life or income protection insurance in place.