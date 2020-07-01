Universal Provident
Universal Provident reveals declined PMI claim statistics
Universal Provident has revealed a breakdown of its declined private medical insurance (PMI) claims statistics for 2014, with two reasons each accounting for 16% of rejections.
Universal Provident changes PMI Travel offering
Universal Provident has announced changes to its TravellersCare policy including an increase in maximum trip duration from 31 to 60 days.
Universal Provident holds PMI rates
Universal Provident is to hold its new business rates for both individual and corporate private medical insurance (PMI) at its upcoming January Review.
Universal Provident withdraws Oasis Plan
Universal Provident has confirmed it is withdrawing its Oasis Plan from the market.
Universal Provident raises age for parent accomodation
Universal Provident is to increase the maximum age for children, at which it will pay accommodation charges for their parents, during hospital stays.
Universal Provident releases declined PMI claims stats
Universal Provident, has published a breakdown of declined private medical insurance (PMI) claims for the second year running.
Universal Provident builds on Choices PMI product
As the first of a series of improvements, Universal Provident (UP) has added a employee assistance programme (EAP) and a care advisory service to its group PMI plan, Choices Corporate.
Failure to form fill top reason for PMI declines- Universal Provident
The main reason claims are denied is a simple failure to complete the paperwork, Universal Provident has said.
Universal Provident unveils budget hybrid product
Universal Provident has launched a new combined protection and health insurance product aimed at customers forced to reduce their cover limits.
Universal Provident increases LivingCare insurable benefits
Universal Provident has increased its maximum initial insurable benefit under LivingCare, its long term disability insurance policy, from £20,000 to £35,000 per annum.
Individual PMI: A testing experiment
With the medical insurance sector in a state of flux, Owain Thomas dons the white coat and protective glasses to scientifically investigate the issues.