Iain Duncan Smith named head of DWP
Former Tory party leader Iain Duncan Smith was this afternoon confirmed as the secretary of state for work and pensions in the David Cameron-led coalition Government.
Hung parliament likely to mean extra FSA powers - AIFA
A coalition government of Labour and the Liberal Democrats would likely lead to strengthened powers for the FSA and the full implementation of the Financial Services Act, AIFA says.
A demographic timebomb
As the long term care sector continues to bask in political prominence, Stephen Burke clarifies the main issues for Paul Robertson
Total recall
In one of his final interviews before retiring from Westminster, John Greenway MP took time with Owain Thomas to issue a few parting shots and reminisce about two decades combining politics and insurance
Election 2010: Protection and PMI manifesto wishes
Be it pre or post election, there are always imperatives; things any government or government in waiting must aim for.
Election 2010: Fears LTC may fall by wayside
Long term care experts have warned the political motivation to overhaul the sector may wane after next week's General Election.
Election 2010: Lib Dems to integrate health and social care
The Liberal democrat Election Manifesto, released today, has proposed a merging of state care services with the NHS.
Election 2010: Northern Rock re-mutualisation branded "crazy"
The chair of the All Party Parliamentary Insurance and Financial Services Committee has described Labour proposals to re-mutualise Northern Rock as "crazy".
Election 2010: Labour to cap residential care costs
The 2010 Labour Election Manifesto, published today, has revealed plans aimed at preventing homes being sold to pay residential care bills.