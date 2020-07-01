United Arab Emirates
Generali Partners with local insurer to launch in the UAE
Generali Global Health has partnered with Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance (DNIR) to launch an international private medical insurance (IPMI) product in the UAE.
Aviva's IPMI expands to two new countries
Aviva's Gulf Solutions IPMI product has expanded to include Bahrain and Jordan, as changes are made within Dubai to comply with new regulations.
William Russell extends UAE iPMI support
International expatriate insurance providers William Russell has launched a website dedicated to clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Aviva ties-up UAE PMI deal
Aviva has signed an agreement with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) insurer to provide expat private medical insurance in the gulf state.