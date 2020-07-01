telemedicine
Almost half of young workers 'prefer' digital GPs
According to research by Willis Towers Watson
MAXIS GBN launches international employee benefits venture
MAXIS Global Wellness aims to help multinational organisations tackle rising healthcare costs with toolkits, regional analysis and local medical services
UK employers should embrace digital healthcare to reduce absenteeism during winter
Online doctors and telemedicine services should be offered to staff to help ease the strain on GPs, says Jan Lawson of Punter Southall Health & Protection.