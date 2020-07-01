Symponia
Care cap delay a 'golden opportunity' says Symponia
The delay to the introduction of the care cap represents a ‘golden opportunity' for advisers, Symponia has said.
Symponia criticises 'shameful' under-funding of home care
Symponia has described the UK-wide under-funding of homecare services for older people as ‘shameful' following the launch of a major report into the sector.
Risk Clinic: IFAs and long-term care fees
I am an IFA looking to enter the LTC market. Could you please explain what the new care bill means and where I can help clients?
Symponia launches digital long-term care advice
Symponia has launched a digital advice site, Club Symponia, to help people navigate the long-term care (LTC) market.
Symponia: LTC product development must involve advisers
Symponia has applauded the ABI's commitment to building long-term care (LTC) products but warned providers must consult with specialist advisers to ensure they are fit for purpose.
Live-in care still 'being overlooked' by self-funders
Live-in care at home is still ‘being overlooked' as a realistic option for elderly people who need long-term care, according to Symponia.
Advisers and solicitors 'must unite' for LTC advice
Symponia has launched its Legal Academy in a bid to unite financial advisers and lawyers in serving long term care clients.
Symponia adds over 50s specialist to its panel
Symponia, the national professional body for care fees planning advisers, has expanded its panel to include 50+ funeral plan specialist, Golden Charter.
Symponia expands preferred partners network to property groups
Symponia, the national professional body for care fees planning advisers, has extended its Preferred Partners network to property related firms.
Symponia tells Govt to listen to advisers
Symponia, is calling for the Coalition to start listening to the financial services profession who engage with the consultation paper ‘Caring for our future: implementing funding reform', which was published yesterday.
Advisers dismiss Dilnot care cap as 'token gesture'
Most elderly people will be required to sell their homes in order to afford to fund care costs, according to care fees planning advisers.
Advisers lack faith in elderly care reforms- Symponia
Advisers are lacking faith in the coalition's ability to bridge the funding gap for the UK's elderly, Symponia has revealed.
Symponia adds home care group to partner panel
Long term care adviser body Symponia has added a national home care group to its panel of preferred partners for clients.
Symponia: independence not sole factor in LTC advice
Getting financial advice on long-term care (LTC) is a welcome part of the latest Care Bill, however, it is not essential that advice is independent, trade body Symponia has said.
Pre funded care plans failing to claim - Symponia
Symponia fears many people could unwittingly be paying for care fees twice over as a ‘significant' number of insurance policies remain unclaimed on.
There has been very little clarity or certainty over funding in the social care White Paper response to the Dilnot report. What does this mean for financial services and its ability to support the gaping funding hole?