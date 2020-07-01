STIP
LifeQuote introduces suite of STIP policies
LifeQuote has introduced a suite of short term income protection (STIP) policies to support their existing income protection (IP) panels.
DMS announces changes to STIP policy
DMS has announced changes to its Short Term Income Protection (STIP) policy, now to be called ‘Gold Standard Short Term Income Replacement' (STIR).
STIP - Has the regulator done enough?
The FSA and Office of Fair Trading met last month with providers and advisers to debate short-term income protection final guidance. There were demands for the regulator to go further than simply highlighting PPI problems. Has the regulator done its job?...
FOS raises concern over PPI-like products amid notable complaints
The Financial Ombudsman Service has raised concern about non-insurance products that look like PPI, amid many complaints confusing similar product types.
STIP: Has the regulator done its job?
The majority of polled advisers have said FSA and Office of Fair Trading final guidance on short-term income protection provides complete clarity, amid recent concern over the PPI-style-product guidance.
FSA meets with insurers to debate growing STIP fears
The FSA has said it will provide further guidance on short-term income protection if it received individual demand for it, according to an attendee at a meeting with the regulator yesterday.