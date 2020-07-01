Spending Review 2010
Scenario planning; What now for private health and protection?
What could the recent spending review mean for the Health Insurance industry? Richard Walsh highlights likely scenarios.
Market views: Govt spending cuts
Has the government's long awaited spending review focused the publics' mind on protection and health insurance to any meaningful degree, and do you think the industry will capitalise on it?
Interview - Jonathan Evans MP
At a key time for state and insurance sector relations, Owain Thomas meets the All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services' new chairman, Jonathan Evans MP
The ill wind has blown: What can it all mean?
As the dust settles, Peter Barnett gives his view of the Spending Review's impact on financial services and the economy in general
Outlook for Income Protection positive says IPTF
Income protection insurance sales will increase in importance as a result of FSA scrutiny and the Spending Review the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has said.
Spending Review: Opportunity for health and protection markets
The health insurance and protection markets have reacted with cautious optimism to the government's spending review.
Spending Review: The analyst's view
Peter Barnett, a policy analyst in the House of Lords, gives his initial view of the Spending Review and its impact on financial services.
Spending review: NHS budget up just 0.1%
The government has barely maintained its commitment to protect the NHS budget and increase spending over the next four years.
Spending Review: ESA limited to one year
Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) claimants will be limited to one year of benefit payments for those expected to prepare to return to work, the Chancellor George Osborne has announced.
Spending Review: Government to introduce a single benefit for those out of work
The Government is to bring in a single credit for those out of work, for whatever reason.
Spending Review: Government intends long-term economic restructuring
The government spending review is not a short term fix but a long-term restructuring of the nation's economy, according to a senior Conservative MP.