Spending Review 2010

Has the government's long awaited spending review focused the publics' mind on protection and health insurance to any meaningful degree, and do you think the industry will capitalise on it?

Interview - Jonathan Evans MP
At a key time for state and insurance sector relations, Owain Thomas meets the All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services' new chairman, Jonathan Evans MP