Long term care funding based on a fallacy - Report
Long term care needs cannot be assessed by an estimation of meeting costs the International Longevity Centre (ILC) has said.
Protection market opportunities under threat - Defaqto
Distribution challenges threaten to derail the protection sector from capitalising on "a golden opportunity" to sell, according to Defaqto.
Swiss Re - Individual protection sales strong but protection gap widens
The reinsurer has reported an increase in sales of new term assurance, critical illness and whole life insurance in 2009, while income protection sales fell. However, the ‘Protection Gap' has widened further.