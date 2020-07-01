Solvency
European insurers voice "urgent" Solvency II fears
Representatives of the European insurance industry have written to the European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, Michel Barnier, to ensure that the "overly conservative and prescriptive" elements it believes are contained in the draft...
ABI reveals stress test concerns
The Association of British Insurers has questioned the Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's decision to schedule a stress test during the implementation of Solvency II.
Market Views
Would you be interested in being involved in a body encompassing all intermediaries, providers, re-insurers and bancassurers, solely for promoting the interests of protection insurance?
Warning of protection 'firesale' in 2011 ahead of Solvency II
Experts are bracing themselves for a "firesale" of protection products next year ahead of a rule change which could see premiums soar by 10%.