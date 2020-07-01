solicitors
Long-term care specialist launches joint brand with solicitor
A long-term care specialist adviser has joined forces with a solicitors' office to launch a joint services brand.
Advisers look to long-term care for solicitor connections
Advisers will "undoubtedly" leverage growing long-term care expertise this year to bridge professional connections with solicitors, SIFA has said.
SRA backs restricted advice referrals
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is to recommend that members are allowed to refer clients to both restricted and independent advisers.
Severn hits out at restricted advice 'propaganda'
Firms offering restricted advice are spreading "propaganda" about the apparent difficulties of meeting the Financial Services Authority's (FSA's) new independence rules, according to consultant David Severn, a former head of investment business policy...
Law firm warns six weeks left to recover LTC fees from NHS
Pensioners have been selling their homes at knockdown prices to pay care home fees which should have been picked up by the NHS, according to a law firm.
SIFA: SRA will have 'no choice' but to soften guidelines on referrals
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) will have 'no choice' but to soften its guidelines for referrals to intermediaries, according to Ian Muirhead managing director of SIFA.
Solicitors urged to consider restricted referrals
Following The Solicitors Regulation Authority's announcement that it will launch a consultation into adviser referrals, one adviser letter to the body urges it to carefully consider the case for restricted advice.
Banks' poor power of attorney knowledge 'causing LTC chaos'
Poor knowledge of the system of lasting powers of attorney (LPA) has left many pensioners seeking long-term care facing delays and other problems, solicitors say.