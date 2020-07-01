social networking
Mark Gee: The benefits technology can bring to every adviser
De-bunking the 'digitisation myth', Mark Gee explains why technology is offering not just some but all financial advisers the opportunity to leapfrog their competitors
Video:: How websites convert visits to sales
Speaking at a COVER Breakfast Briefing, sponsored by Unum, Geoff Branch, an account executive at Liveperson, explains how websites overcome inhibitors and convert visits to sales.
Tweet dreams: Engaging social media
Misconceptions exist about what social media actually is and how it can be used by the protection industry as a sales and marketing channel. Christopher Tuite explains
Market views: Utilising social media
The internet, new media and social media are continuing to grow in popularity and importance for interacting with people. What should advisers be doing to make the most of these opportunities?
Stepping up to the mark
In light of ever-changing customer needs and expectations, firms are constantly evolving TCF practices. Customer service specialist Derek Bishop explains how businesses can live up to TCF regulations.