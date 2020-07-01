SARs
Analysis: BMA urges GPs not to comply with insurer SARs
GPs providing full patient medical records to insurers risk breaking data protection laws, the Information Commissioner Office (ICO) has warned. Cover looks at this industry practice in greater depth
Aviva pilots SARs
Aviva is piloting Subject Access Requests to explore the benefits of obtaining customer's full medical reports for underwriting.
Subject access requests - A request worth making?
Subject access requests might seem a panacea to an industry inundated with GP reports. But there are side-effects for everyone in the chain, writes Chris Pollard.
Advisers forced to attend patient appointments to retrieve GPRs
GPs have become so poor at returning medical request forms that advisers have been forced to attend appointments with patients to ensure they are completed.
Lifesearch 'can't see downside' to SAR's
Lifesearch has applauded Legal & General's use of subject access requests (SARs) to obtain extra medical data and said it is seeing positive results for clients.
Battling for progress: GPRs vs SARs
Subject access requests and online technology have opened the debate over GP reports. Ian Smart asks if this could remove a perennial insurance bugbear.