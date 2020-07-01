S&P
Standard & Poor's (S&P) has upgraded the financial strength rating from A+ to AA- for Pacific Life Re.
First Standard & Poor's rating for Omnilife
Omnilife has been granted a Standard & Poor's rating for the first time since its launch into the UK insurance market.
Where on earth would you start? - IPMI
At a time of increased competition, it is vital to consider new income streams. Andy Seale explains what intermediaries need to think of when starting out in international private medical insurance.
Major insurers hit by credit rating warning
Axa, Allianz and Aviva groups are among 15 insurers that Standard & Poors (S&P) have warned face a downgrade in their credit rating.