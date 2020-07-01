Royal Bank of Scotland
AIG to offer British Seniors over 50s life
AIG Life will be sole provider of British Seniors life insurance as part of three-year partnership
RBS referred to regulator over 'horrendous' treatment of small firms
Evidence of Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS') treatment of small businesses has been passed to financial regulators by business secretary Vince Cable, according to reports.
Osborne agrees to sell taxpayer stakes in RBS and Lloyds - reports
George Osborne has started the sale process of the taxpayer stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds, within hours of both banks getting approval from regulators over their capital strength.
Treasury Committee condemns FSA
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) "should and could" have intervened in the Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS's) ill-fated acquisition of ABN Amro, a damning report by the Treasury Committee concludes.
Top PPI mis-sellers face £55m costs
The ten worst offending payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling firms could face costs of over £55m to enable regulators to deal with the problem.
Aviva remains on course for protection dominance
Aviva has seen a slight uplift in its protection sales over the third quarter as it continues its attempt to dominate the market.
RBS offered £4bn for insurance division
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has been offered £4bn for its insurance arm by private equity group CVC Capital Partners.