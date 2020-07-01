Roshani Hewa
Advisers 'not properly supported' on Universal Credit
ABI seeks IP clarification
ABI calls for Universal Credit vs income protection clarification
Following New Policy Institute report
Industry reacts to FSCP consumer paper
ABI makes statement on consumer panel findings while key protection figures welcome call for Universal Credit means-testing exemption
Industry reaction: Protection exempt from mortgage loan means-testing - DWP
Providers supplying mortgage protection solutions alongside State benefits should 'keep it simple'