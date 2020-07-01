roadshows
SimplyBiz Group unveils protection event programme
The SimplyBiz Group is running a series of protection-focussed events across the UK throughout March.
Positive Solutions hosts partner roadshows
Positive Solutions is hosting a series of "Wealth Synergy Events" for its IFA partners across the UK.
Openwork launches road shows to preview future
Openwork is set to unveil changes and enhancements to its provider proposition in a series of nationwide adviser road shows.
IP Task Force addresses ESA with adviser roadshows
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) is addressing long term disability and the new Employment Support Allowance (ESA) with a series of nationwide adviser seminars.
Lifequote tackles online threat with adviser roadshows
Lifequote is aiming to help advisers address the threat of online competition with a series of protection training workshops.