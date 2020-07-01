risk clinic
Risk Clinic: How do you segment customers?
Legal & General have identified four types of potential protection customers. How do you segment them?
Risk Clinic: How to secure successful protection sales?
I'm an IFA struggling to get clients to commit to taking out cover. How do I secure successful protection sales?
Risk Clinic: IFAs and long-term care fees
I am an IFA looking to enter the LTC market. Could you please explain what the new care bill means and where I can help clients?
Case study: Using group risk stats with corporate clients
I am a group risk consultant. GRID has published industry claim statistics that show the types and amounts of claim, as well as showing group risk claim payout rates for the first time. Can I use these with my corporate clients? If so, how, and what kind...
Case study - Help to buy and protection cover
I am a protection and mortgage IFA with a few clients looking at Help to Buy. How can I arrange protection insurance for them such as life cover? I understand there have been difficulties in putting cover in place - is this the case, and what do I need...
Discussion - Adviser inducements; what should I be wary of?
I am a protection adviser. I know there hasn't been any formal guidance on inducements for protection advisers, but we've seen providers and networks changing their stance and withdrawing inducements. Are there any steps or considerations I should bear...
Risk clinic: Protection products and commission
"I am a generalist IFA. How can I justify to my clients that protection products are still based on commission payments? A few of them have heard that most advisers now charge fees for financial advice and find it hard to get their head round the difference...
Risk Clinic: How to enter the IPMI market
"I am a broker who works exclusively in UK Private Medical Insurance [PMI] and I have heard people say that International Private Medical Insurance [IPMI] is an attractive market. How do I go about getting involved, and what do I need to know before starting...
Case study: GIP and sickness records
I am an IFA with a small SME client that has 150 employees and trying to put into place a group income protection (GIP) scheme. The company has no sickness records. How involved should I be in this? How can I convince them they need to start records and...
Case study- E Cigarettes
"I am arranging cover for a client who has recently given up smoking. However she is smoking e-cigarettes in a bid to kick the habit. I understand a number of life offices are taking different approaches to this. Can anyone shed some light on whether...
Case study: Protection claims statistics
"I'm an IFA who advises on protection. How can I use published claims statistics with clients? Is there an accepted sales technique for using such statistics? I'm also concerned about comeback of clients who might focus on percentage points and just want...
Case study: Can I advise on both PMI and protection?
I am an IFA and previously I was a tied agent for a bank. I am now considering setting up on my own. I have a lot of knowledge and experience in protection but I am considering branching out into private medical insurance (PMI). Is this a different mind-set...
Case study: the implications of menu based PMI
I am a broker arranging private medical insurance for a client. I am looking to contain costs using a menu-based plan and picking and choosing the options for my client. However, I am worried about the long-term implications of such a plan, in case I...
Case study: A focus on EAPs
I have a few clients lately who might all be a good fit for group income protection cover. I am fairly new to the market and wondered how much emphasis I should put on the Employee Assistance Programmes and additional support elements in the products,...
Case study: Family income benefit or lump sum?
My client pays monthly child benefits for his three children that live with their mother and he also has a mortgage of his own. He is claiming on a critical illness (CI) policy and is eligible for a pay-out. What are the considerations for taking the...
Risk Clinic: Removal of DRA
My client is an SME employer who can no longer insure employees until default retirement age after its removal. He is continuing to provide group income protection benefits to all of his employees for as long as they work in the company. What considerations...
Case study: A business client in need of IPMI
I have a business client in need of international private medical insurance. He is a software designer looking to take up a government contract in Chad. He is only 32 but is 287lb and has type two diabetes. Apart from an obvious loading, what else should...
Case study: My client has no protection at all
My client is 35, single and earns a significant wage. He has no protection at all. He rents an expensive property in south west London and has no living relatives. I am trying to advise him on why he needs protection. What types could be best for him...
Case study - IPMI
My firm has broadened out to offer international private medical insurance advice. Global marketing has pulled overseas clients into the business, many of whom are Russian. For those that do not speak English, what support can I offer in helping them...
Risk Clinic: impaired health protection cover
My client, a company director of a medium-sized firm, has recently been diagnosed with heart problems due to a virus. He has no cover and providers have now refused to insure him. What other options can he explore?
Risk Clinic: my clients are obsessed with price
As a small IFA, I have recently redirected my business towards the SME group market. I am finding clients are obsessed with the price alone. Should I make an effort to sell on the added value of these products, such as EAPs, or should I just concentrate...
Case study - short-term income protection
I have noted an increase in the proliferation of short-term income protection (IP) policies, and have several clients preferring it to full IP. Given the return-to-work statistics for the longer-term sick, I worry about selling these products to people...
Case study - refugees and protection
I have a client looking to buy life and income protection (IP) cover. My problem is that, although he has indefinite leave to remain in the UK, he is a refugee and has no long-term medical or financial history. What problems are we likely to encounter?...
Risk Clinic - HIV
I have a client with HIV. His medication keeps the condition under control, but it's the first case I've ever dealt with of this type. What is the situation? He is looking for the full suite of protection and I know things have improved here, but what...