Restricted advice
Three quarters of IFAs determined to stay independent - survey
Around three quarters of IFAs plan to stay independent despite a tougher stance from the regulator on the definition of independent advice, according to an industry survey.
Sesame confirms it will drop IFA mandate and go restricted
Network Sesame has confirmed that it is planning to drop its independence mandate for investment and pension advice and move to a ‘whole of market' restricted proposition in 2014.
Bright Grey joins Sesame restricted panel
Royal London has joined Sesame Bankhall's restricted advice panel to provide personal and business protection through Bright Grey, and pensions and retirement products through Scottish Life.
SRA backs restricted advice referrals
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is to recommend that members are allowed to refer clients to both restricted and independent advisers.
Severn hits out at restricted advice 'propaganda'
Firms offering restricted advice are spreading "propaganda" about the apparent difficulties of meeting the Financial Services Authority's (FSA's) new independence rules, according to consultant David Severn, a former head of investment business policy...