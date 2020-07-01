regulatory fees
FCA adviser levy up 4.7% but individual fees down
Minimum fees up 1%
FSCS: Forecasted levy cut £15m but advisers miss out
Pension adviser levy stays same, investment up £4m
Biba: Insurers and regulators must take more responsibility
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has called on insurers and regulators to take more responsibility for their products if they want them sold by non-professional brokers.
Regulation could drive mutuals 'out of existence' - Exeter
Smaller mutual societies could disappear due to the increasing burden of regulatory costs, Exeter Family Friendly has warned.
Brokers' regulatory burden bigger than tax - BIBA
Regulation imposed by the FSA is a greater burden and competitive disadvantage on brokers than corporation tax, the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has warned.
BIBA raises "serious concerns" with new regulation plans
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has implored the Treasury to apply an "appropriate, proportionate and cost-effective approach" to regulating insurance brokers.