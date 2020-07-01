redundancies
Aviva reshape will involve 1,800 job losses
To reduce expenses by £300m per annum
Consider redundancy too when selling protection - MetLife
More than half of all employees have been made redundant or suffered long-term illness during their working life, MetLife Employee Benefits has found.
Barclays to review Sesame Bankhall business for Friends Life
Sesame Bankhall has confirmed Barclays has been appointed to review "strategic options" for the group, seemingly confirming industry speculation that parent Friends Life is putting the network up for sale.
Friends Life loses key senior management in widescale redundancies?
Friends Life is allegedly letting key senior managers go in its continued redundancies as part of its widescale company restructure, industry sources have revealed.
Friends Life to cut 150 jobs
Friends Life has said that 150 jobs are under threat of redundancy as part of an ongoing company restructure and cost-cutting plan.
Aviva to axe a further 120 jobs
Product provider Aviva is set to cut a further 120 jobs as it continues to target cost savings of £400m.
Zurich makes 200 job cuts
Zurich is to cut 200 jobs from across its UK Life business.
Aviva to cut up to 800 UK jobs
Aviva has said up to 800 jobs at its UK business are under threat as it continues to drive through cost-cutting measures.
Employers poised to make redundancies if needed
Recent falls in unemployment have shown the labour market is on a sound footing, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development quarterly report.
Up to 100 jobs at risk after Simplyhealth confirms Bristol switch
Up to 100 jobs could be at risk after Simplyhealth announced it would move all its private medical insurance operations to its Bristol base.
Zurich puts 90 jobs at risk across UK life operation
Zurich plans to make 90 redundancies from its UK life business as part of cost cutting measures in light of the challenging economic environment.
Aviva confirms job losses in Ireland
Aviva has confirmed the prospect of long-expected job losses in its Irish operation with the announcement that 770 jobs are set to go from Aviva Ireland.
Risk Clinic: Protecting against redundancy
My client Dave has very little disposable income. He is employed, but having seen friends made redundant through the recession, he has been spooked about his financial instability, although he has no indication that his job is at risk. He is single with...