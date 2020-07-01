redundancies

Friends Life to cut 150 jobs
Friends Life to cut 150 jobs

Friends Life has said that 150 jobs are under threat of redundancy as part of an ongoing company restructure and cost-cutting plan.

Aviva confirms job losses in Ireland
Aviva confirms job losses in Ireland

Aviva has confirmed the prospect of long-expected job losses in its Irish operation with the announcement that 770 jobs are set to go from Aviva Ireland.

Risk Clinic: Protecting against redundancy
Risk Clinic: Protecting against redundancy

My client Dave has very little disposable income. He is employed, but having seen friends made redundant through the recession, he has been spooked about his financial instability, although he has no indication that his job is at risk. He is single with...