Planet Insurance

Planet Insurance - A new viatical market
Planet Insurance - A new viatical market

I once had a bet with a press officer that I could get the term "viatical settlement" into a press release. I did have some insider information and won my bet. I wish I could have lost a similar bet on this article.

Planet Insurance - The NHS's data problem
Planet Insurance - The NHS's data problem

Sorry to start the new year of on a cynical note but... Just before Christmas the NHS Commissioning Board (the central body which sets standards for the NHS) published a series of documents.

  • PMI
Planet Insurance - party conferences
Planet Insurance - party conferences

So, we are in political party conference season. This always coincides with reports from think tanks seeking to explore difficult issues we face. Every now and then a report comes along which is likely to have an important influence on economic policy...

  • PMI