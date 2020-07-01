Planet Insurance
Planet Insurance: Would compulsory NIC-based insurance work?
The Policy Exchange has released a radical report arguing for a new welfare system based on contributions rather than means testing called Making Contributions Count, writes Richard Walsh.
Planet Insurance: The fable of the wood people
Richard Walsh tells the fantastical tale of ill-thought-out pension reforms.
Planet Insurance: Holding data in confidence
With the advent of the Care Act, Richard Walsh looks for solutions to the ever-controversial issue of data sharing.
Planet Insurance: You can leave your cap on
Richard Walsh explores the changes due to take place under the new social care cap regime.
Planet Insurance: Avoid off-label innovation
Plans to encourage medical innovation are little more than experimental, writes Richard Walsh.
Planet Insurance: Assisted dying edges closer
Richard Walsh considers what an assisted dying bill could mean for life insurance.
Planet Insurance : Changing the HIV outlook
Richard Walsh assesses how far we have really come in the fight against HIV.
Planet Insurance IP pushed into the limelight
A TV show on the impact of illness on families will do much to aid IP's progress, writes Richard Walsh.
Planet Insurance: Freedom of choice is key
Group schemes or individual quotes? The choice makes for successful IP, writes Richard Walsh.
Planet Insurance: Make your mind up time
As the Ombudsman publishes its final decisions Richard Walsh sees how it can improve its reputation.
Planet Insurance: Immigration madness
A new policy to regulate migrant access to the NHS has its stupidities, finds Richard Walsh
Planet Insurance - PMI and The Competition Commission
The Competition Commission is examining the private health sector. Richard Walsh investigates
Planet Insurance: The Care Bill and insurance
The Care Bill is an obvious boost to the long-term care market. But, annuities aside, what are the insurance implications? Richard Walsh investigates.
Planet Insurance - A new viatical market
I once had a bet with a press officer that I could get the term "viatical settlement" into a press release. I did have some insider information and won my bet. I wish I could have lost a similar bet on this article.
Planet Insurance - the ABI and its simple confusion
The New Year did not start auspiciously for the Treasury simple products initiative and income protection insurance.
Planet Insurance - The NHS's data problem
Sorry to start the new year of on a cynical note but... Just before Christmas the NHS Commissioning Board (the central body which sets standards for the NHS) published a series of documents.
Planet Insurance - The three things affecting PMI in 2013
Pre-Christmas is a good time to look ahead at what might be on the horizon for next year's PMI sector, Richard Walsh investigates.
Planet insurance - Armed Forces Protection in peril
The Armed Forces are in danger of walking into a severe insurance mess, warns Richard Walsh
Planet Insurance - party conferences
So, we are in political party conference season. This always coincides with reports from think tanks seeking to explore difficult issues we face. Every now and then a report comes along which is likely to have an important influence on economic policy...
planet Insurance - Why delaying Dilnot is right
Coverage of the Government's response to the Dilnot Commission Report has been pretty negative because it has delayed a decision until the nest comprehensive spending review -Good says Richard walsh
Planet Insurance - Insurers talking to Government
Maybe the world of lobbying government to influence policy making is about to be shaken up?
Planet Insurance- NHS IT and insurance
Another government, another NHS IT strategy. And as usual we lurch from one polarity to another.
Planet Insurance - How the Gender Directive spills into annuities
Some unintended consequences are looming in the pensions and annuities market. As we have known for some time, the use of risk assessment based on gender for insurance policies will be illegal from 21 December 2012. But the EU Commission has now said...
Planet Insurance - adviser trade associations
The world of financial adviser trade associations is currently in a state of flux.