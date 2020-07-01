Pioneer Friendly Society
Exeter Family Friendly rebrand confirmed
Pioneer and Exeter Friendly have confirmed they will come together under the Exeter Family Friendly name and the provider says it will focus on selling its products through intermediaries.
Good practice statement agreed at F&TRC Protection Forum
Following consultation the Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC) agreed to produce a draft good practice statement on business retention processes at its June Protection Forum.
End 'goalpost moving' and publish IP payments - Pioneer
Pioneer has hit out at providers who "change the goalposts" mid-claim while also joining the chorus of insurers urging all income protection (IP) claims approval rates to be published.
FOS hits back in complaints format row
The financial ombudsman (FOS) has hit back at criticism of its complaints statistics, saying the data was not designed for consumer use but to encourage firms to handle client grievances more efficiently.
Risk Clinic - Case Study
My client, Anne (39), is a divorced accounts executive with two primary-school-aged children. Her widowed and retired father, Brian (66), also lives with the family, and takes a significant role in childcare, allowing her to work full-time. What protection...
Pioneer unveils new IP plan
Following a successful pilot Pioneer has officially launched its income protection policy, Bills & Things.
Market Views
PruProtect has launched two new products with a whole raft of developments that it thinks will reinvigorate the protection. What are your first opinions of the provider's work?