Personal Touch Financial Services
Adviser complaint uphold rate markedly below average
The proportion of complaints against advisory groups found in favour of the consumer is significantly below the average for the sector, the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS's) latest data shows.
Personal Touch launches member business development programme
Personal Touch Financial Services has launched a new business development programme offering member firms training and support in running successful businesses.
Personal Touch to subsidise regulatory fees
Personal Touch network has said it will subsidise member firms' regulatory fees
Personal Touch plans legal proposition for adviser members
Personal Touch will be launching a legal proposition for adviser members, with plans set to get underway in the third quarter of this year.
Personal Touch unveils multi-tie protection panel
Personal Touch has added a multi-tie protection panel to join its whole of market offering.