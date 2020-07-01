PanaceaIFA
Panacea Adviser launches adviser guide
Panacea Adviser and Glassagh Consulting have launched a guide for advisers to help them adapt to meet current and future needs for clients.
Panacea Adviser to host social media event
Panacea Adviser (Panacea), the online community and resource for regulated financial advisers, is to hold a free social media event called ‘Converting social media followers to clients'.
Panacea: Action must be taken on the FSCS levy
Panacea Adviser, a free online community for adviser firms, is calling for immediate action to overhaul the way in which the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is funded following yesterday's announcement of a £76m levy on investment intermediaries....