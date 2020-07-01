online doctor
Almost half of young workers 'prefer' digital GPs
According to research by Willis Towers Watson
Digital Health Technology Show returns to London
Industry conference about the latest innovations in digital healthcare technology returns to ExCel, London, on 13/14 March.
UK employers should embrace digital healthcare to reduce absenteeism during winter
Online doctors and telemedicine services should be offered to staff to help ease the strain on GPs, says Jan Lawson of Punter Southall Health & Protection.