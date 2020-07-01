occupational pensions
TRUST|Pensions to offer group life with Canada Life
TRUST|Pensions, which provides a master trust for automatic enrolment workplace pensions, is to offer optional group life cover from Canada Life's Simply CLASS service.
Pensions minister Steve Webb loses seat to Conservatives
Liberal Democrat MP Steve Webb, who has served as pensions minister for the last five years, has lost his parliamentary seat.
Royal London calls for a commission on later-life
Following the proposals for a pensions commission, Royal London has called for its overview to be expanded to cover all aspects of retirement and long-term care planning.
Call for long-term care and pensions in same package
Retirement solutions should have the flexibility to provide both decent pensions and meet long-term care costs if necessary, the Association of Consulting Actuaries says.