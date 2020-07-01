Now Health International
WhatsApp for Business added to Now Health International
Integrated with Live Engage
Now Health International launches IPMI for 'new generation'
Paper-free mid-tier policy for millennials available on smartphone app and with mobile pass membership cards
Now Health International makes two senior promotions
Zahir Sharif and Alex Dalton both improve managing director positions
Now Health International launches digital membership pass
Now available alongside IPMI provider's new SimpleCare plan
Now Health International merges Asia and Middle East operations
Now Health International has merged its Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions to support the development of its global service proposition.
Introductory discount in Singapore from Now Health
Now Health International and Tenet Sompo Insurance have announced a 15% introductory discount for new members until 31 December 2015.
Now Health launches app
Now Health International has launched a mobile app for IOS, android will follow, with functions including finding a medical provider and submitting reimbursement claims.
Now Health launches in Indonesia
Now Health International has announced the opening of their new operation in Indonesia.
Now Health adds no claims bonus to IPMI in Singapore
Now Health International and Tenet Sompo will offer a no claims bonus to their members in Singapore.
Now Health International unveils rate and product changes
Now Health International will raise premiums for business underwritten in its European branch by 2%, while offering a 10% introductory discount for new individual Europe and Global customers.
Now Health-Best Doctors Insurance deal completed
Now Health's investor, the Primary Group, has completed its acquisition of Best Doctors Insurance.
Now Health investor acquires Best Doctors Insurance
Now Health International's investor, the Primary group, has reached an agreement to acquire Best Doctors Insurance to create a larger IPMI provider, subject to relevant approvals.
Now Health International expands European team
International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) provider Now Health International's European team will expand with the addition of Mandy Dicksee and Colin Noden.
Majority of expats experience better quality of life- Now Health
The majority of expats enjoy a better quality of life, with 17.5% having a very much better quality of life, a survey by Now Health International has found.
Quarter of expats say 'they don't need' IPMI
A quarter of expats believe they don't need international private medical insurance (IPMI), a survey has found.
Now Health launches video for Chinese HNW market
Now Health International has launched a video to target Chinese local national high net worth clients as international private medical insurance clients.
Now Health International announces premium and benefit changes
Now Health International has announced premium and benefit changes to its policies.
Now Health launches new Intermediaries Online web service
Now Health International, the international health insurance provider has launched its new Intermediaries Online web service -for intermediaries to get quotes and buy online on behalf of customers.
Now Health launches in China
International health insurer, Now Health International, has opened an office in Shanghai, following the signing of a partnership agreement with Minan Insurance.
Now Health reviews WorldCare product and pricing
Now Health International has announced details of its WorldCare product, including a price review, to take effect from 1 August.
Now Health releases tool videos
Now Health International has introduced a series of videos developed to help the provider's intermediaries and policyholders gain advantage from the company's technology.
Now Health streamlines Large Group claims admin
Now Health International, has removed the need for a doctor's signature or original receipts from large group members on all new claims, regardless of size.
Now Health International extends price promotion
Now Health International, has extended the time its price promotion to brokers will run, offering a 5% premium reduction on individual new business quotations.
IPMI - Unlocking the PMI promise
The global nature of international PMI means providers have to be on top of their game and get the claims process right first time, every time. Tim Mutton delves into the detail.