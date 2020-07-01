Now Health International

Now Health launches app
Now Health International has launched a mobile app for IOS, android will follow, with functions including finding a medical provider and submitting reimbursement claims.

IPMI - Unlocking the PMI promise
The global nature of international PMI means providers have to be on top of their game and get the claims process right first time, every time. Tim Mutton delves into the detail.