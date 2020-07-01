Northern Rock
Northern Rock rebrand to Virgin completed
Northern Rock completed its rebrand to Virgin Money over the weekend, after Richard Branson bought the troubled lender for £747m in November 2011.
Election 2010: Northern Rock re-mutualisation branded "crazy"
The chair of the All Party Parliamentary Insurance and Financial Services Committee has described Labour proposals to re-mutualise Northern Rock as "crazy".
Planet Insurance
In September the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) published company specific complaints data for the first time while the ABI has published company aggregated data.