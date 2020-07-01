Nick Kirwan
Long term Care needs regulatory change - ABI
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has called for regulatory changes on financial products in the long term care sector.
Insurers blame product ratings for market problems
Defaqto and other ratings agencies have been attacked for "driving the wrong behaviour" by encouraging product complexity and being "in danger of misleading consumers".
PruProtect calls for protection to be compulsory
PruProtect has called for protection insurance to be made compulsory and said it is already seeing signs of advisers switching to protection to anticipate the Retail Distribution Review (RDR).
Middle classes face £35k bill for old age care
The middle classes should pay the first £35,000 of their old age care and be encouraged to take out insurance to cover costs, according to reports.
ABI against forcing public to fund LTC
The ABI has revealed it is opposed to a public compulsion to pay for future long-term care (LTC) needs.
ABI targets TPD with new CI statement of best practice
The ABI has published its latest update to the critical illness (CI) statement of best practice which it hopes will improve customer understanding of the product.
ABI shelves plans to rename TPD cover
The ABI has scrapped proposals to change the name of Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) cover on critical illness (CI) plans.
ABI director Kelly to speak at Protection Review
New ABI director general Kerrie Kelly has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at this year's Protection Review conference.
IFAs ignore TPD consultation
Only one intermediary responded to the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) definitions consultation period, the ABI has said.
Market Views
The ABI reviews the statement of best practice on critical illness every three years. Given the high frictional costs associated with the change that the customer ultimately pays for, is it still correct that we should follow this strict path?