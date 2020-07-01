Nick Kirwan

IFAs ignore TPD consultation

Only one intermediary responded to the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) definitions consultation period, the ABI has said.

Market Views

The ABI reviews the statement of best practice on critical illness every three years. Given the high frictional costs associated with the change that the customer ultimately pays for, is it still correct that we should follow this strict path?