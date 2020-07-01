NatWest
AIG to offer British Seniors over 50s life
AIG Life will be sole provider of British Seniors life insurance as part of three-year partnership
CEGA announces management buy-out
CEGA, the medical assistance and claims handler, is to be bought out by management, led by Alistair Hardie, group chief executive of CEGA.
Top PPI mis-sellers face £55m costs
The ten worst offending payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling firms could face costs of over £55m to enable regulators to deal with the problem.