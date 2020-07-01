monetary policy committee
BCC warns 'hasty' rate rise could derail recovery
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned the government against "prematurely" raising interest rates as its latest quarterly economic survey suggested challenges remain for the UK's recovery.
Neil Woodford: Rate rise now could be 'very destabilising' for economy
A hike in the base rate of as little as 0.25% would have a much greater impact on the disposable incomes of highly indebted consumers, potentially threatening the UK's recovery, Neil Woodford has said.
Rates need to go up, says Bank 'dove' David Miles
Britain's recovery has become entrenched and the Bank of England should start to raise interest rates in the coming months to reflect the stronger economy, according to one of its most dovish policymakers.
Expect any base rate increases to be gradual - MPC
Monetary Policy Committee members predict any rise in the Bank base rate, currently at 0.5%, which occurs over the next two to three years will be gradual.
Bank sees 'no immediate need' for rate rise despite unemployment fall
The Bank of England has again moved to temper expectations of an early rate rise, despite the UK unemployment rate dropping to close to the crucial 7% mark this morning.
No rate hike until Autumn 2015, predicts E&Y
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should hold off on raising interest rates even though its stated threshold for doing so - a fall in the unemployment rate to 7% - is in sight, according to a report.
'Case for low interest rates' strong despite unemployment falls - MPC
Monetary Policy Committee minutes reveal unwillingness to raise interest rates after unemployment falls
BoE's Bean: We've sent a 'clear signal' on interest rates
Charlie Bean, the deputy governor of the Bank of England (BoE), has said the Bank has sent a "clear signal" it won't increase interest rates anytime soon as he expressed some surprise at investors' reaction to its position.
MPC members back Carney on forward guidance
Most members of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) backed their new governor's policy of forward guidance on interest rates, minutes from the Committee's latest meeting show.
BoE holds rates again
The Bank of England has held interest rates for the 50th month in a row and opted not to increase the size of its QE programme at its May meeting.
MPC minutes reveal divisions over further QE
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is split over whether to commit to further quantitative easing, according to minutes from this month's meeting.
Bank maintains 0.5% base rate and leaves QE unchanged
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has resisted calls for further quantitative easing after leaving its programme of stimulus unchanged, with interest rates also kept on hold.