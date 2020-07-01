monetary policy committee

No rate hike until Autumn 2015, predicts E&Y
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should hold off on raising interest rates even though its stated threshold for doing so - a fall in the unemployment rate to 7% - is in sight, according to a report.

MPC members back Carney on forward guidance
Most members of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) backed their new governor's policy of forward guidance on interest rates, minutes from the Committee's latest meeting show.

BoE holds rates again
The Bank of England has held interest rates for the 50th month in a row and opted not to increase the size of its QE programme at its May meeting.