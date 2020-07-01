MMR
Why the mortgage market is a land of opportunity
Changes to the UK mortgage market present opportunities for you to engage with clients on a number of key financial issues, writes Andy Philo.
LifeQuote launches protection quotes to tackle MMR pressures
LifeQuote has launched a service to help borrowers who would otherwise dismiss protection as unaffordable due to cash flow pressures resulting from the Mortgage Market Review (MMR).
Lighthouse launches mortgage and protection advice service
National advice firm Lighthouse Group has launched a "holistic" mortgage and protection advice service in response to demand from clients.
Zurich extends critical illness term
Zurich has increased the maximum term for its critical illness cover from 30 to 40 years, in a bid to protect customers with longer mortgages and to reflect changing retirement patterns.
Alternative protection products: Bridging the gap
The government is committed to developing alternative protection products but, as debt spirals, how far away are we? Paul Walsh investigates.
Safe as houses: protection and the MMR
Although mortgage brokers claim they have limited time, the Mortgage Market Review is highlighting the growing importance of protection, says Mike Farrell.
Case study - Help to buy and protection cover
I am a protection and mortgage IFA with a few clients looking at Help to Buy. How can I arrange protection insurance for them such as life cover? I understand there have been difficulties in putting cover in place - is this the case, and what do I need...
Market view: Will the MMR result in more protection business?
Does the Mortgage Market Review (MMR) and subsequent change in the mortgage market present opportunities for protection advisers?
Carney: Rate hike 'not the right tool' to deal with a housing bubble
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has tried to defuse expectations of an imminent rate hike by saying it would "not be the right tool" to deal with the UK's booming housing market.
MMR highlights protection advice need
The Mortgage Market Review (MMR) has highlighted the need for clients to take protection advice as stricter affordability checks on mortgages are introduced, Zurich has said.
MMR will boost protection as lenders consider ability to pay
LifeQuote has predicted an increase in protection sales as a result of the MMR, as prudent lenders consider a borrower's ability to pay, not just as a result of employment issues but also ill health.
FCA answers key broker questions on MMR - summary
The Financial Conduct Authority has published a Frequently Asked Questions document in a bid to clear up advice-related confusion ahead of the incoming Mortgage Market Review on 26 April.
Interview with Aviva's Louise Colley: Walking the Walk
Nicola Culley gets some straight talking from Louise Colley, Aviva's head of protection sales and marketing.
Turning the tables - Critical Illness
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident held a recent summit on the future of critical illness cover. Roger Edwards outlines its conclusions