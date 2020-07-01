Mercer HR
One in ten companies provide stop smoking programmes
One in ten UK employers are offering discounted or free programmes to help employees stop smoking, research for Britain's Healthiest Company has found.
Britain's healthiest companies announced by PruHealth and Mercer
PruHealth and employee benefits consultancy Mercer have teamed up to announce Britain's Healthiest Companies.
Market Views - Group IP
"I am an adviser with a corporate client who has a Group Income Protection (GIP) policy. The client is asking where this market is going and what direction do you see GIP going in the next year. Where do you see innovation? This will help me in my sales...
Poor lifestyles costing UK workers years of life
Bad lifestyle choices are costing British employees over four years off their lives, the first ‘Britain's Healthiest Company' report has found.
Business protection: Reach for the sky
Economic uncertainty has sparked an increase in people setting up small businesses, advisers have said.
Workplace benefits should focus on risks not choice: Mercer
Employers must examine the risks they are attempting to mitigate with their benefits provision instead of just offering employees as many benefits as possible, Mercer believes.
Cuts to disability benefits may increase GIP demand
Employers should review their group income protection strategies due to increasing staff reliance on company benefits, Mercer is advising.
PruHealth joins forces with Mercer
PruHealth has partnered with Mercer to launch an index that will measure employer and employee health.
Employee benefits - increasing the effectiveness of benefit spend
Seán Flynn reports on how employers are looking to improve the effectiveness of their benefits spend and what providers are doing to help them.
Trusts key way to avoid IPT hike - Mercer
Speculation is mounting that Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) will be increased in next week's Emergency Budget, with expectations that it could double to 10%.
Mercer: Flex ben schemes reduce overall cost
Nearly one in four employers has reduced their benefit costs by introducing a flexible benefits scheme, according to a survey of UK employers conducted by Mercer.