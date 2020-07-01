Medicare
Misconceptions over free NHS care for expats returning to UK
Many expats who leave the UK to work abroad assume they will qualify for emergency NHS treatment which is not the case, Medicare International has warned.
Expats urged to check IPMI 'passive war risk' coverage
It is 'vital' for expat workers to check whether their International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) is valid for war zones or countries in the aftermath of conflict, MediCare International has urged.
Medicare International upgrades IPMI cover
International Private Medical (IPMI) insurer Medicare has enhanced its policies including changes to its evacuation cover.
The mundane and chronic top IPMI claims tables
MediCare International has ranked claims in order of prevalence and found a new environment is a major factor in health and claims are far from exotic.
Medicare International launches new excess structure
MediCare International has announced a new voluntary excess on its international private medical insurance (IPMI) offering up to 50% discount on premiums.
Medicare sees future of IPMI online
Medicare International has launched an online purchase option allowing clients to buy cover directly from its website.