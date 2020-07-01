Media
Critical things to know about Aegon's critical illness cover
Learn about Aegon's critical illness cover.
Cover Breakfast Briefing: Westfield talks opportunity
Steve Sharrock, head of intermediary sales at Westfield Health - how can brokers take advantage of the cashplans market?
Cover Breakfast Briefing: Defaqto on Cashplans
Ben Heffer, insight analyst of life and protection at Defaqto, explains how the market is more than just a one-dimensional growth story
Cover Breakfast Briefing: Simplyhealth presents cashplans run-down
Mike Wagg, head of intermediary sales at Simplyhealth - where is the cashplans market currently sitting?