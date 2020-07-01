market views

Market views - IP tax rebates

Zurich recently wrote to the Chancellor asking for the introduction of tax rebates on income protection. If implemented, would rebates boost income protection take-up?

Market views - Child cover, why the lack of interest?

In our recent COVER 360 research, our adviser- respondents said the children's cover element of critical illness cover is the second least important reason in recommending the product. However, this is a high reason for claim. Why is take-up and interest...

Market views: Does brand matter?

Royal London recently announced a major re-branding exercise with the future scrapping of two of its most well-known brand names, Scottish Provident and Bright Grey. Does ‘brand awareness' matter among clients or consumers when it comes to picking a particular...

Market views: Protection aggregators

There is a growing trend of protection products/advice sold through an aggregator. Are we at risk of creating a two tier advice market, and if so what would this mean?

Market views: IP claims statistics

The industry can now boast a full set of claims statistics from all the major providers, following Friends Life publication of income protection figures. But how much work is there still to be done? And how realistically possible is complete standardisation...

Market views - What would a trade body actually do?

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has reported it is in talks to potentially create a protection-specific focus within the body. Many in the industry have supported the move, but what necessary results would such a body need to produce...

STIP - Has the regulator done enough?

The FSA and Office of Fair Trading met last month with providers and advisers to debate short-term income protection final guidance. There were demands for the regulator to go further than simply highlighting PPI problems. Has the regulator done its job?...

Market Views: Do insurer systems needs more attention?

COVER reported recently that an insurer system glitch caused the wrong policy documents to be sent to an adviser. Insurer system and computer errors are nothing new, but is it a problem that needs more attention?

Market views: Mushrooming mental health issues

Mental health concerns have been high on the agenda of late, from adviser corporate client discussions to Association of British Insurers conferences and Labour leader Ed Miliband's speeches. How significant is this issue for employers and are insurer...

Market views: Nearing PMI "affordability crunch"

Bupa has been the latest to warn about the nearing ‘affordability crunch' in the private medical insurance market as premiums continue to rise. What genuine, clean slate innovation would you like to see in PMI - and how possible will real innovation be?...

Market Views

The answer to long-term care funding issues is ongoing with the Dilnot review central to industry debate. The FSA has published final guidance stating a qualification in long-term care will not be required of independent intermediaries post-RDR - what...

Market views - adviser training

There has been a significant increase in broker training of late; Tenet's CII accreditation and Partnership's sell-out, long-term care roadshows. And, it was only January when Amii launched a healthcare exam with the CII. Is the industry seeing a ramp...

Market Views - PMI, a third market?

Westfield Health has recently released a new product, Hospital Treatment Insurance, aimed at the middle ground between cash plans and PMI. Considering the lengthening of hospital waiting lists, could this be the birth of a third tier to the health insurance...

Market Views - simple products

With the launch of the simple products steering group, what should be the focus for its protection element? Is there a hesitation about actually designing products that are simple?

