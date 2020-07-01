lump sum death benefits
Grieving families need more short term financial support
Bereavement benefits need to be altered to better support those who have suffered the death of a loved one, government research has found.
Clients unaware of state bereavement payments
Grieving clients could be missing out on thousands of pounds worth of state bereavement benefits, RGA has said.
Britons neglect death preparations as costs continue to rise
The cost of dying rose again last year, according to a new report which suggests loved ones left responsible for making funeral arrangements are unprepared for the burden.
A relevant life?
Death in service benefits can pose tax and pension problems for high earners, while smaller firms have trouble getting underwriting. Jerry Bayman suggests looking at single life Relevant Life policies