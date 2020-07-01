LightBlue UK
Risk clinic: Protection products and commission
"I am a generalist IFA. How can I justify to my clients that protection products are still based on commission payments? A few of them have heard that most advisers now charge fees for financial advice and find it hard to get their head round the difference...
Will protection products move onto platforms?
Firms have developed the capability to hold protection products on a retail investment platform. How does it work and do you think the market is moving this way?