British Friendly rolls out income protection enhancements

Protect and Breathing Space

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
British Friendly has announced a series of changes to its Protect (Short and Long Term) and Breathing Space income protection products.

The mutual society has announced that as of 12 November occupations will be underwritten up-front across all income protection products, so that members who change occupations during the term of the policy will not have to be underwritten again.

Members can now also opt for claim benefits to be paid directly to their mortgage provider, avoiding any impact on Universal Credit means-tested benefits, while GP and UK residency criteria has been reduced from three to two years. 

Meanwhile, two new Guaranteed Insurability Options have been introduced to include rental and salary increases, deferred periods on both Protect and Breathing Space are being extended by adding the options of 26 and 52 weeks, waiver of premium will match deferred periods, and members can opt to have claims paid weekly or monthly to suit their personal financial needs. 

The maximum product end age for the Breathing Space proposition has been increased from 65 to 70, while offering the same Guaranteed Insurability Options as the rest of the mutual;s product range including marriage and civil partnerships, birth and adoption, new mortgages, or mortgage increases, rent rises and salary increases. 

Natalie Summerson, sales and marketing director at British Friendly said: "The latest enhancements maintain our focus on building a more inclusive offering at a time when income protection is even more relevant, valuable and needed.

"Our most recent changes recognise the need for greater flexibility, not just at point of sale but throughout the entire product term as well as at claim stage."  

Mark Dennison of adviser firm LightBlue UK, commented: "Income protection is often the most important Protection product a customer can buy, so these enhancements are a welcome addition to the options advisers have at their disposal.

"Although it is common for a client to approach an adviser for life insurance, it is often income protection that is the first priority if they are of working age but it is also more complex so this extra flexibility around claims, deferred periods and more is a welcome boost." 

John Brazier
