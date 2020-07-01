Life Relevant Policies
L&G sees increase in Relevant Life Plan applications
Legal & General (L&G) has seen the number of submissions received for its Relevant Life Plan (RLP), increase over 43% in June 2015 compared to June 2014.
Case study - valuing a small business
I have a client I speak to for individual protection matters. I discovered he also runs a small business. How do I, as an adviser, go about valuing his business for protection purposes and offer sound guidance?
Market views - adviser training
There has been a significant increase in broker training of late; Tenet's CII accreditation and Partnership's sell-out, long-term care roadshows. And, it was only January when Amii launched a healthcare exam with the CII. Is the industry seeing a ramp...